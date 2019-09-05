Improving nutrition could save millions of lives by 2025

(FOX NEWS) – Investing in nutrition could save three point seven million lives by the year 2025 that’s according to a new report released by the world health organization on Wednesday.

The organization urging health services to integrate robust nutrition steps in essential health packages including making sure babies receive important nutrients they need after birth as well as providing dietary advice to adults and children to help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The WHO says these measures could safe lives and help grow the economy.

However, countries will need to decide which service best support their national health policies.