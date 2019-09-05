Live Now
Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

Improving nutrition could save millions of lives by 2025

For Your Health

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Investing in nutrition could save three point seven million lives by the year 2025 that’s according to a new report released by the world health organization on Wednesday.

The organization urging health services to integrate robust nutrition steps in essential health packages including making sure babies receive important nutrients they need after birth as well as providing dietary advice to adults and children to help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The WHO says these measures could safe lives and help grow the economy.

However, countries will need to decide which service best support their national health policies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss