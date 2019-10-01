Improve your happiness with just a few more social outings a week

Researchers say three or more social interactions a week are enoughto boost your mood.

(FOX NEWS) — Researchers may have found the answer to a joyful life.

Doctor Sonja Lyubomirsky tells online magazine “Bustle” the key to happiness is social interaction.

Adding just three social interactions a week is all it takes to boost your mood.

In a soon to be published study, Lyubomirsky and her team analyzed people’s happiness after being more social than their normal.

Finding people felt more connected and generally in a better mood after more frequent interactions with others.

These results ran true for both extroverts and introverts with researchers saying the outings could be something as small as grabbing coffee with a friend, or striking up a conversation with a co-worker.