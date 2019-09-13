“If You’re Using It, Throw It Away” – Anti-Vaping Push Gains Momentum

(NBC News) More states are taking action to combat the vaping epidemic.

While the majority of the patients are young adults, some older adults are also speaking out about their own health problems.

“My message is, if you’re using it, throw it away,” Jonathan Doneson says.

Doneson was hospitalized with pneumonia after using a vaping pen.



In the U.S. there have been six deaths possibly related to vaping, and hundreds of cases of illnesses either confirmed or under investigation.

President Trump said Wednesday his administration is pursuing a ban on flavored vaping fluid and e-cigarettes, and several states are taking action as well.

Still, the issue of nicotine addiction, especially among children, is not simple.

“They are using our children once again to replace the previous generation of smokers who have either died or were able to quit,” says mother Erin Nesmith.

Her 16-year-old daughter is repeating her sophomore year at home after suffering up to 60 seizures a day after she became addicted to mango flavored e-cigarettes.

“It must be stopped. Not just for my children, but for everyone’s children,” Nesmith says.

