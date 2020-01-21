Hugging can help your child’s brain develop

For Your Health

It's national hugging day! And it turns out hugging can help regulate emotions

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — it’s national hugging day, and it turns out, hugging can be good for your health.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say hugging can help regulate moods and help children’s brains develop.

Hugging releases Oxytocin, known as the “feel good” chemical, which can help regulate stress.

Giving a hug can even help a child having a melt down calm down a bit.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss