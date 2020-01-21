Hugging can help your child’s brain develop

It's national hugging day! And it turns out hugging can help regulate emotions

(FOX NEWS) — it’s national hugging day, and it turns out, hugging can be good for your health.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say hugging can help regulate moods and help children’s brains develop.

Hugging releases Oxytocin, known as the “feel good” chemical, which can help regulate stress.

Giving a hug can even help a child having a melt down calm down a bit.

