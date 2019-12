A diet high in refined carbohydrates — particularly added sugars — is linked to a higher risk of insomnia

(FOX NEWS) — New research suggesting that diets high in refined carbs increase your chances of insomnia.

Researchers from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons looked at more than 53,000 women and found there is a link between high risks of insomnia and a diet rich in refined carbohydrates particularly in foods with added sugars and soda.

The study can be found in “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.”

