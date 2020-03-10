How to stay healthy when your kid’s sick

Ways to care for your sick child without getting sick yourself

(FOX NEWS) — Having a sick child at home doesn’t mean the entire family will get sick too.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say designating a primary caregiver can help prevent other people in the house from getting sick.

It’s also good idea to keep older children in their rooms – and away from other family members.

When possible, try to avoid sharing silverware, cups and drinks.

Hand washing, and using hand sanitizer can also help prevent the spread of viruses.

