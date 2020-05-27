How to sleep better during the pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re finding yourself tossing and turning more since the pandemic began, know that you are not alone.
The Sleep Foundation says the pandemic has created a new host of sleeping problems for some people.
But there is help.
Experts says a bedtime routine can help you get a better night’s sleep.
Avoiding technology before bed can also make falling asleep easier, along with journaling your thoughts, avoiding naps and staying active during the day and if you’re still tossing and turning after about 20 minutes, experts recommend getting out of bed and doing a task until you get sleepy.
