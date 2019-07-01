How to protect yourself from pool parasites

How to stay safe as pool parasites sickening swimmers are on the rise

by: Fox News

A warning before you jump in the water this summer.

The number of parasitic outbreaks in pools are on the rise.

A CDC report says outbreaks of a parasite known as Crypto have risen at a rate of over ten percent since 2009.

The disease is spread through human and animal waste causing long-term diarrhea, fever and nausea.

Over a nine year period, from 2009 to 2017, the disease infected almost 7,500 people, hospitalized nearly 300, and killed one person.

The CDC says the best ways of preventing the spread of the disease is staying out of the water if you are sick, as well as avoiding swallowing water and showering before entering the pool.

