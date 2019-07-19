How to prevent heat exhaustion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — People are working hard to stay cool during warm summer days and doctors are warning people to take precautions.

Summer days can be a great time to explore outside. However, doctors are asking that people use precaution when they are outdoors especially those who have to work in the heat.

“Any occupations that are outside in the heat you can imagine a fire that starts in the summer the firefighters that come out in their gear. It’s fire protective gear but it also retains heat,” Dr. David Haacke, a physician at Exceptional ER, stated.

Dr.Haacke said the heat can be dangerous leading to heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

“The brain starts malfunctioning, liver, kidneys, that is heat stroke,” Dr. Haacke said.

To prevent these experts are asking that people hydrate by drinking lots of water.

Also, if you are doing activities in the sun to make sure you stay prepared. including using sunscreen and finding areas with shade to rest in.

“It’s kind of hard to believe but just being in the shade can sometimes drop that temperature by about five to ten degrees,” Meteorologist Britney Trumpy, said.

Ten degrees can make a huge difference especially if you are visiting places like Palo Duro Canyon.

“Out in the canyon in particular that soil temperature can get extremely high even the air temperature in the canyon can get a lot higher than the rest of the surrounding area,” Trumpy stated.

Heat injury can come in many forms before heat stroke, something doctors say is just as important to learn about.

“From just getting muscle cramps while you’re outside is a sign that you’re starting to get some heat injury,” Dr. Haacke stated.

Physicians also say if you start to feel nauseous, are hot but not sweating, and are having trouble focusing or are dizzy do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.