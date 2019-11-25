How old’s your dog?

The common thinking of 7 years for every 1 human year might be wrong.

(FOX NEWS) — Despite the common thinking that one dog year is equivalent to seven human years that formula was debunked by veterinarians years ago.

So researchers found a new and more accurate way to tell how old your dog is.

Researchers from the University of California, in San Diego, looked at methylation rates, which is what allows researchers to estimate a person’s age, in more than 100 labrador retrievers and compared them to humans and found some parts of a dog’s life follows the same pattern as humans.

For example, methylation rates in a seven-week-old puppy are similar to those of a 9-month-old human baby, with both species beginning to get their first teeth.

The comparison, however, breaks down after puppyhood.

The dog clock ticks much faster with pups speeding through puberty and reaching sexual maturity within their first year.

The new formula for a dog’s ages can be calculated by multiplying the natural logarithm of a dog’s age by 16, then add 31 according to the formula, a 2-year-old dog is the equivalent of a 42-year-old human, but things slow down after that.

A 5-year-old dog is the equivalent of a 56.75-year-old human, and a 10-year-old dog is the equivalent of a 67.8-year-old person.

