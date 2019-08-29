How marijuana influences young brains

The surgeon general and secretary azar hold a press briefing to announce their new initiative on how marijuana affects the brains of young people

(FOX NEWS) – A new study by the Department of Health and Human Services shows new health concerns linked with marijuana use.

Studies have shown that as states are legalizing it more often, fewer people believe that marijuana poses medical threats.

A press conference was held on Thursday revealing the details.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams also said, this conference is responding to high rates of marijuana use in young people and pregnant women.

A staggering 9 million people between the ages of 12 to 25 reported use of the drug in the past month.