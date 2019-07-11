How many germs are exactly in ball pits for kids

According to one recent study, ball pits are full of germs and bacteria

Ball pits are a fun way for kids to release some energy but according to one recent study they’re also full of germs and bacteria.

The majority of bacteria researchers found was exactly what you would expect to find in an area used by kids.

For the study, researchers tested ball pits located in various physical therapy clinics.

They found a considerable amount of bacteria in all of the locations, some of which could cause potential infection.

There’s an exposure risk in all ball pits, especially since ball pits found at restaurant chains or community parks, could potentially have even more bacteria.

For the most part, it’s perfectly safe for children to play in ball pits.

However, if a child has a compromised immune system or if they are on medications that reduce their ability to fight off infections, precautions should be taken.

Likewise, if a child has an open sore or wound, it’s best to stay out of the ball pit to avoid infection.

Complete results of the study can be found in the American Journal of Infection Control.