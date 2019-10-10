Just how loud should you listen to music on your device

(FOX NEWS) — An update to the iPhone health app tracks the volume of sounds coming through your headphones.

So how loud is too loud for your ears before you can damage your hearing?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets recommended exposure limits for sustained loud sounds.

Prolonged noises above 70 decibels over a period of time can start to damage your hearing.

For sounds that are 80 to 85 decibels, such as heavy city traffic, they recommend no more than eight hours.

Sounds at 91 decibels such as shouting, it’s not recommended to hear for longer than two hours.

Over-the-ear headphones are recommended by many audiologists and hearing experts because of their noise cancellation features.