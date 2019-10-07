How effective is hand sanitizer?

New study from Japan suggests that hand sanitizer might not be the cure-all that many people think it is

(FOX NEWS) — A new study from Japan suggests hand sanitizer might not be as effective as you think.

Mucus was gathered from people with the flu and spread on the hands of ten volunteers.

They found that sanitizer had to be left on their hands for four minutes before the virus was no longer infectious.

Doctors say if you’re sick this cold and flu season, ideally you should stay home but if you have to go out, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

The CDC recommends washing your hands after sneezing or coughing and spending at least 20 seconds washing each time.