How Dirty Is Your Watch?

For Your Health

A test of 20 wristwatches finds most carried potentially dangerous bacteria.

by: Miranda Christian

Posted: / Updated:

(WPTV)  Do you ever wash your wristwatch? Is it one of those things you don’t want to think about how dirty it is?

In order to find the bacteria on a wristwatch, 20 watches with different materials were swabbed for germs.

The Department of Biological Sciences at Florida Atlantic University helped find the bacteria on each watch. Dr. Dieuto Esiobu said human skin has thousands of bacteria already on it.

“There are some very good ones and there are some very nasty ones,” said Dr. Esiobu.

Esiobu said they looked for two nasty ones, E. coli and staphylococci, or staph.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3bx1KuD

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 50% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 35°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 35°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 45°

Monday

62° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
20°

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

Don't Miss