How Dirty Is Your Watch?

(WPTV) Do you ever wash your wristwatch? Is it one of those things you don’t want to think about how dirty it is?

In order to find the bacteria on a wristwatch, 20 watches with different materials were swabbed for germs.

The Department of Biological Sciences at Florida Atlantic University helped find the bacteria on each watch. Dr. Dieuto Esiobu said human skin has thousands of bacteria already on it.

“There are some very good ones and there are some very nasty ones,” said Dr. Esiobu.

Esiobu said they looked for two nasty ones, E. coli and staphylococci, or staph.

