Hot chocolate can help your circulation

(FOX NEWS) — Drinking hot chocolate might help get your blood pumping, making walking easier for some seniors.
Not only does hot chocolate taste good, but, it could be good for you too.
A new study published in the journal Circulation, research says the flavanols found in some cocoa powder has helped the walking ability in
elder adults.
For the small study, 44 people with peripheral artery disease, a condition restricting blood circulation to the legs, were asked to drink one chocolate drink three times a day for six months.
After the six months, the group given flavanol-rich cocoa were able to walk nearly eighty feet more than the group given regular cocoa.
Researchers note the most health benefits come from hot chocolate you make using unsweetened cocoa.
