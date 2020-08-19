Honey just as effective as Over-The-Counter meds for coughs, cold, study says

(FOX NEWS) — Next time you have a cough, you may want to reach for the honey.
Researchers at Oxford University’s Medical School and Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences looked at several studies looking at the effectiveness of honey to treat upper respiratory tract infections, such as the common cold.
They concluded honey was “Superior to usual care for the improvement of symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.”
Researchers say further high quality, placebo-controlled trials are needed.
The study was published in the “BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.“
