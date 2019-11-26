HIV knowledge

A new survey finds that young adults are misinformed about HIV and how it's transmitted.

(NBC NEWS) — A new survey shows that many young adults are misinformed about HIV.

Researchers polled nearly 1,600 young adults.

They found 41-percent of those born between 1996 and 2010 did not know the basics about the virus.

That is compared to 23-percent of millennials.

More than half of those who are HIV- did not report using condoms.

However, the majority of those who are HIV+ said they contracted the disease from unprotected sex.

The survey also showed there is still a stigma associated with HIV.

Over a quarter of millennials said they avoid being friends with HIV+ people.