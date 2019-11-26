HIV knowledge

(NBC NEWS) — A new survey shows that many young adults are misinformed about HIV.
Researchers polled nearly 1,600 young adults.
They found 41-percent of those born between 1996 and 2010 did not know the basics about the virus.
That is compared to 23-percent of millennials.
More than half of those who are HIV- did not report using condoms.
However, the majority of those who are HIV+ said they contracted the disease from unprotected sex.
The survey also showed there is still a stigma associated with HIV.
Over a quarter of millennials said they avoid being friends with HIV+ people.