Hit the links! Study finds golf lowers death risk

Playing golf may help older adults live longer, study says

by: CNN

(CNN) — If you’re a golf-lover, you probably don’t need any more reasons to hit the links, but here’s one anyway.

According to a new study, golfing may help older adults live longer.

Specifically, the preliminary research found that playing golf at least once a month can lower the risk of premature death in older adults 65 and older.

The comprehensive findings will be presented later this month at the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference in LA.

If the findings are accurate, it’s good news for millions of people.

According to the National Golf Foundation, nearly 25 million people in the US play golf.

