High protein diets lowers risk of early death

Study finds a diet high in protein, particularly plant protein, lowers risk of early death

(FOX NEWS) — A diet rich in protein could reduce your risk of an early death.

Researchers from Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran and Harvard University reviewed 32 studies on this topic.

They found diets consisting of plant proteins, such as beans, lentils, and nuts can increase your longevity.

They also found swapping meat for a plant protein can also have similar effects.

Researchers say a high intake of total proteins decreases the risk of death from all causes and cardiovascular diseases.

The report was published in the British Medical Journal.

