High levels of chemical that causes cancer found in e-cigarettes

The study, out of Duke University, finds that the chemical was found particularly in mint and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products.

(FOX NEWS) – A new study finds that mint and menthol flavored e-cigarettes products may contain a chemical known to cause cancer.

Researchers at Duke University say that these e-cigarette flavors may expose consumers to dangerous levels of Pulegone.

Pulegone has been linked to cancer in the lungs and livers of lab mice that was exposed to the chemical.

They added that Pulegone levels in some e-cigarette products were significantly higher than regular cigarettes.

The FDA recently banned Pulegone as an additive to food products as a result of its toxicity.

This study comes as several states including Michigan and New York have prohibited the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Results of the study can be found in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.