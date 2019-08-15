High gluten intake as a child tied to higher risk of Celiac disease

A new study suggests children under the age of five with a higher gluten intake may be at a greater risk of Celiac disease later in life.

(FOX NEWS) – Eating high amounts of gluten as a child could lead to a gluten intolerance later on in life this, according to a new study published in the journal “JAMA.”

Scientists examining close to seven-thousand babies across the US and Europe.

Researchers say those who ate large quantities of gluten during the first five years of their life increased their chances of developing Celiac Disease by roughly six percent.

Close to 20 percent of the 7,000 children developed Celiac Disease by the time the research concluded.

The study notes the child participants all had “a genotype associated with type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.”