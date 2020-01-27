High fiber, protein diets may leave you bloated

(FOX NEWS) — People who eat high fiber diets and more protein may notice themselves feeling a bit bloated.
Researchers at John Hopkins University looking at the diets of 164 people and finding participants were 40 percent more likely to feel bloating when they ate high fiber diets, rich in plant protein.
Those who ate high fiber diets that were rich fiber and carbohydrates were less likely to experience bloating.
The study was published this month in the journal Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology.
