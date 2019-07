A new South Korean study suggests having high blood sugar may increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

That is according to a new study coming out of South Korea which involved data from 25-million people.

As the blood sugar levels rose, the number of pancreatic cancer cases also increased.

This increase occurred regardless if the person had diabetes.

The researchers say doctors should screen for early detection of high blood sugar during routine checkups.