Hepatitis C Screenings

The US Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that every person between 18 to 79 be screened for the viral infection which affects the liver.

Currently, adults born between 1945 and 1965 are urged to be tested.

Experts say there are more than three times as many as new cases than there were a decade ago.

Scientists say Hepatitis C is the most common cause of death from an infectious disease and can lead to irreversible liver damage if left untreated.