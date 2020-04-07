Helping children adjust to “new normal”

(FOX NEWS) — It’s not just adults feeling the lifestyle shifts of the coronavirus pandemic.
With schools closed and activities canceled, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are reminding parents that children and teens are feeling the social impacts of the virus.
Parents are being advised to talk to their children and help them acknowledge their feelings and concerns.
Doctors say some children may experience bouts of anxiety or depression during this time so look out for behavioral changes, such as sleeping more, or isolation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- YouTube taking action on 5G conspiracy videos
- Wow! Scientists discover massive ocean creature
- It’s national no housework day!
- COVID-19 study: Illness not more severe in pregnant women
- More couples using marriage counseling services during pandemic