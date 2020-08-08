Heavy smoking increases health risks, study shows

New study shows every time a person smokes their risk of getting a health condition increases 30 percent

(FOX NEWS) — Heavy smokers may be at an increased risk of contracting some diseases according to new research out of Australia.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 152,000 current and past smokers of white-British ancestry between the ages of 39 to 73.

They found each cigarette smoked per-day elevated a person’s odds of respiratory diseases by 5 to 33, and increased their odds of circulatory disease 5 to 23 percent.

Further effects were seen for cancer within the respiratory system and other neoplasms, renal failure, septicemia, and retinal disorders.

The findings, published in the journal “E-Clinical-Medicine.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: