Heart medications cost

A new study suggests that 1 in 8 adults with heart disease are not taking their medication because of concerns about the costs.

Researchers looked at survey results from over 14,000 heart disease patients.

One in eight said they had delayed filling the prescription, took lower doses, or stopped taking the medication completely for financial reasons.

Adults under the age of 65, women, and those without health insurance were more likely to report not taking the medication.

Experts say patients who are worried about the cost should talk to their doctors because not taking them may lead to other health issues later on.

