A new study finds heart healthy diets are naturally low in cholesterol ... and can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eating a heart-healthy diet can help keep our cholesterol in check.

That’s according to a new advisory from the American Heart Association.

Scientists found diets that emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, poultry, and low-fat dairy are naturally low in cholesterol.

And while there is no recommended limit on dietary cholesterol lower is better.

Because too much cholesterol in the blood can cause thick, hard deposits in the arteries and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

According to the advisory, egg intake was not linked to a risk of heart disease.

Experts say it is reasonable to eat one whole egg a day as part of a heart-healthy diet.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: