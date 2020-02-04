Heart disease remains top killer for women

It's Women's Heart month and according to a new survey it remains an underestimated threat to the health of women

(FOX NEWS) — Heart disease remains the top killer of women in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in every five women die of heart disease and about six percent of women older than 20 have coronary heart disease.

Symptoms of heart disease in women include upper abdomen or back pain, pain in the neck, jaw or throat and pains in the chest.

