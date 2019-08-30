Healthy Living On Campus

Experts say students heading off to college for the first time should make health, both physical and mental, a top priority.

(NBC News) In the next few weeks millions of young adults will set out for college campuses, leaving the comforts and routine of their parents’ homes.

For many, it will be their first time living on their own, and experts have some advice on how to set students up for success.

Bernadette Melnyk, Chief Wellness Officer and Dean of the College of Nursing at The Ohio State University, suggests a college wellness checklist.

“It is much easier to prevent a condition from occurring than to treat it once it already happens,” she notes.

Melnyk says students should establish healthy habits like regular exercise and sleep, find local health care, including a pharmacy, and make mental health a priority.

A recent survey by Barnes and Noble Education found 76-percent of college students have experienced mental health issues like stress, depression and anxiety.

While the vast majority of schools offer resources like counseling, only about a quarter of students were utilizing them.

“If they’re suffering from depression or anxiety, and it’s interfering with their activity or their studies, their performance, they need to get help,” Melnyk says.

Finally, find a system, both for scheduling and stress relief, that works for the individual student.

