Healthy diet depression

A new study from Australia suggests young adults with depression whose diet is usually unhealthy showed fewer symptoms of depression after eating a healthy diet.

In a small study, Australian researchers studied 76 university students who were exhibiting moderate-to-high symptoms of depression.

All were also eating a poor diet.

However, those who followed a healthy diet for three weeks showed a significant improvement in mood and had lower anxiety.

The scientists followed up with 33 participants three months later and those who maintained the healthy diet still showed an improvement in their mood.