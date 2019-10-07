Healthcare waste

A new study suggests that about 25% of total healthcare spending in the U.S. is waste.

(NBC NEWS) Hundreds of billions of dollars are being wastes when it comes to healthcare spending.

Researchers looked at 54 government-based reports and studies published over a seven year span.

They found the cost of wasteful spending ranged from 760 to 935-billion dollars.

That is roughly 25-percent of total healthcare spending.

Administrative issues, pricing failure, overtreatment and fraud made up the majority of wasted spending.

According to the experts, the potential savings from interventions could range between 191 and 282-billion dollars.