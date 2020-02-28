Health warning! Smoking and drinking link to recreational drug use

Early use of alcohol, tobacco and cannabis among young people aged between 16 and 19, leads to an increased likelihood of the use of opiates and cocaine in adulthood. U.N reports

(FOX NEWS) — Is there a link between smoking and drinking at a young age to recreational drug use?

A new study says yes.

A report backed by the United Nations reveals that in young people aged 16 to 19 early use of alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis leads to an increased likelihood of using opiates and cocaine as adults.

The annual study by the International Narcotics Control Board also shows that substance abuse are highest among young people with cannabis taking the top spot as the most widely used substance.

INCB criticized the decriminalization of cannabis occurring in some countries.

Currently in the US, 15 states have decriminalized non-medical use of marijuana.

