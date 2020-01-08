Health officials report third vaping-related death in Texas

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Health officials say a woman has become the third person in Texas to die from a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses.

The Galveston County Health District said Monday the woman, who was 30 to 35 years old, died on Dec. 29 at a local hospital.

Officials say the woman was a resident of Galveston County, located southeast of Houston, but declined to release any further details about her.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 2,600 vaping-related illnesses and at least 55 deaths nationwide.

In Texas, officials have reported 236 vaping-related illnesses.

