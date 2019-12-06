Health minute: Packing your cold kit

(CNN) — We are still two weeks away from the official start of winter but as temperatures dip many of us might get hit with a nagging cough, a runny nose or fever.

Pharmacist Naadede Badger-Plange says, “There’s really no cure for a common cold really what you would do is manage the symptoms that come with the common cold. So depending on the symptoms you have that will determine what medications you take.”

First, there’s pain. Acetaminophen isn’t the only pain reliever out there.

Badger-Plange says, “So there are two major products that you usually will take the first one is either ibuprofen. And, other people like to take naproxen.”

And when it comes to antihistamines.

Badger-Plange says, “The main product that is in the cold medication is diphendyramine. So one of the major side effects of this product is drowsiness so you always want to make sure that you’re not driving after taking this medication”

If you also have a cough, look for products with one of these two active ingredients.

Badger-Plange says, “What gualifenesin does is when you have that deep, congested cough. It helps bring out all the gunk associated with that. When you have that dry cough that you’re trying to suppress then you take dextromethorphan.”

And last but not least, don’t forget the tissue.

