Health Minute: Five Most Addictive Substances

There's no shortage of addictive substances but some are more dangerous than others.

Here are the five most addictive substances, according to a study in the medical journal "The Lancet"

Number one -- heroin.

It's an opiate that can cause the level of dopamine in the brain to increase as much as 200-percent.

If you take a dose five times bigger than the amount you need to get high, it can kill you.

Number two -- cocaine.

Cocaine prevents neurons in your brain from shutting off dopamine signals.

About 21-percent of people who try it become addicted to it.

Number three --nicotine.

Nicotine is rapidly absorbed in the lungs and sent to the brain.

It's so addictive, more than two-thirds of Americans who try smoking become dependent at some point.

Number four - barbituates, also called "downers."

Initially used to treat anxiety disorders, barbiturates interfere with signals in the brain, causing certain regions to shut down.

While low doses can cause euphoria, higher doses can suppress your breathing, with lethal consequences.

Number five - alcohol.

Not only is it legal, but it's also socially acceptable.

Like harder drugs, alcohol also raises dopamine levels in the brain.

About 23-percent of people who have tried alcohol will develop dependence.

According to the World Health Organization, more than three million people died in 2012 due to damage to the body caused by alcohol.