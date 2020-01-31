Health initiative takes on students mental health in Rhode Island

A health initiative is making rounds in some Rhode Island schools. It's the campaign to change direction.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new health initiative is making the rounds in some Rhode Island schools.

It’s the campaign to change direction.

The signs are clear, and they’re everywhere here at Nathanael Greene Middle School in providence. They want to make this a safe place for students to talk, to express how they’re feeling.

The Hospital Association of Rhode Island bringing this mental health campaign to the schools.

Knowing what to look for the five signs that indicate something might not be right.

The Hospital Association of RI says this program is in ten school districts so far. And they’re hoping to expand its reach.

More from MyHighPlains.com: