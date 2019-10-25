Health algorithm shows bias against black patients

Study shows a popular medical algorithm could be showing a bias towards black patients, giving them less access to additional followup care by the doctors

(FOX NEWS) — Black patients may get less medical care because of a flaw in a popular health care algorithm.

The study, published in the journal “Science,” says the algorithm places a priority on health care costs rather than illness resulting in disparities in treatment among black patients who have less access to healthcare and spend less money on medical treatment, than their equally sick white counterparts.

Researchers did not name the makers of algorithm in the study, but did say it is used in a majority of large health systems nationwide.

The study says fixing the flaw in the algorithm, could raise the number of black patients getting additional care to more than 46 percent.

As it currently stands less than 20 percent of black patients get additional attention.