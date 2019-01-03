Health Alert! Ice Cubes May Contain Harmful Bacteria
What's really in your ice cubes?
Experts are warning of the frozen bacteria living in the ice you use.
According to a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University, bacteria and viruses such as e-coli and salmonella can live in freezing temperatures making them alive and well in your cubes.
The good news is by using purified water, cleaning your hands, or using ice scoops when serving, and regularly cleaning your freezer you can stop the bacteria from spreading.
More Stories
-
The Royal College of Physicians urges obesity be classified as a…
-
Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered with results…
-
Your nose may be to blame if you don't feel you can taste anything