Health Alert! Ice Cubes May Contain Harmful Bacteria

What's really in your ice cubes?

Experts are warning of the frozen bacteria living in the ice you use.

According to a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University, bacteria and viruses such as e-coli and salmonella can live in freezing temperatures making them alive and well in your cubes.

The good news is by using purified water, cleaning your hands, or using ice scoops when serving, and regularly cleaning your freezer you can stop the bacteria from spreading.