Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
Health alert! Hospitals worldwide are at risk of possible spread of new virus

The World Health Organization is preparing for the possibility of wider outbreak of the new coronavirus that has infected dozens of people in China.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization is preparing for the possibility of a newly-identified strain of the coronavirus will begin spreading around the world.

The agency is issuing guidance for dealing with the virus to hospitals worldwide.

The virus has already infected dozens of people in China.

And a Chinese national who traveled to Thailand also came down with the illness.

At least one person died.

Health officials say there has not been much person-to-person transmission of the virus.

It normally infects animals, but it can spread to people.

The outbreak in China has been traced to a large seafood and animal market.

Symptoms of the virus include severe respiratory distress, including shortness of breath.

