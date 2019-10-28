Health alert: Around a quarter of all pregnancies are unplanned

Around two-thirds of sexually active women surveyed in a new study say , they had stopped relying on contraception out of concern for how it was affecting their health.

(FOX NEWS) — A new study says – on a global scale – about a quarter of all pregnancies are unplanned.

The research by the World Health Organization found around two-thirds of sexually-active women say although they want to avoid or postpone having children, they don’t use contraception.

They say they’re concerned about its effects on their health.

The report’s authors say “unintended pregnancy” does not necessarily translate into “unwanted pregnancy.”

but they say without proper planning, the pregnancies may lead to health risks and complications for the child and the mother.

The risks could include malnutrition, illness, neglect and even death.