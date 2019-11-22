Health alert: Adolescents health is at risk due to insufficient physical activity

The first-ever global trends for adolescent insufficient physical activity show that urgent action is needed to increase physical activity levels in girls and boys aged 11 to 17 years

They’re not getting enough physical activity.

A new study led by the World Health Organization is sending a wake-up call to girls and boys between the ages of 11 and 17.

While adolescents may be spending more time in front of screens, the study finds physical activity for many teens across 146 countries is on the decline.

On average, 80-percent of school-going adolescents are not meeting the current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day.

The study warns insufficient activity among the young age group is a major concern.

There is growing evidence physical activity has a positive impact on cognitive development and socializing.

