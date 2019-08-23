Having a pet, in particular a dog, in your life linked to improved heart health

Researchers found that people who owned pets were less likely to develop a wide range of heart ailments.

(FOX NEWS) – Pet lovers, we have some good news for you if you’re trying to establish positive heart health.

Researchers took a closer look at over 1,700 people and over a course of five years.

The subjects were living in the Czech Republic and reported having no history of heart disease.

They found that Czech citizens who owned dogs were more likely to engage in more physical activity versus those who didn’t.

It also resulted in lowered blood sugar, a better diet, and a decreased chance of developing heart problems.

The study also added that dog owners displayed better mental health and were less anti-social.

Study authors say they will continue to conduct the study every five years until 2030.

Study results were published in the journal “Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality, and Outcomes.”