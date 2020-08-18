Hanging with friends helps prevent depression, study says

New research suggestions spending time with friends and building connections can help prevent depression

(FOX NEWS) — Socializing can help prevent depression according to a study.

Researchers analyzed collected data from more than 100,000 people in the UK Biobank which is a “cohort study of adults.”

They looked into depression prevention measures such as sleep patterns, physical activity, diet, social interaction, and media use and found socializing with friends and family proved to be the most effective method to protect against depression.

Researchers also found being active can also be a good prevention tool.

The study was published in “The American Journal of Psychiatry.”

