Handful of nuts helps to not gain weight

A new study suggests just a few almonds, walnuts, or peanuts can help prevent excessive weight gain and lower the risk of obesity.

(FOX NEWS) — A handful of nuts a day may help keep the weight away.

A new study in the online journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health shows snacking on nuts regularly can help prevent severe weight gain.

The three studies ran for over 20 years and monitored more than 280,000 adults.

The research found that adding nuts to a regular diet lowered the person’s chance of obesity and long-term weight gain.

Participants who added nuts to their diet gained about half a pound per year, while other gained, on average, one pound per year.

Nuts have many positive properties.

They’re full of fiber and protein and have been proven to lower cravings for junk food.