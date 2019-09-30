Gum disease can raise your blood pressure

(FOX NEWS) — Keeping your gums disease-free isn’t just vital for your dental health.

Healthy gums may also play a role in helping you avoid high blood pressuse.

Researchers at “University College London Eastman Dental Institute” reviewed 81 studies involving more than a quarter of a million people.

They found people who had moderate to severe gum disease – known as periodontitis – had a 22 percent increased risk of also having high blood pressure.

And those with severe gum disease had a 49 percent higher risk.

The researchers say bacteria accumulating around the teeth causes gum bleeding and disease, and that may raise body inflammation and cause blood vessel damage.

And when the gums are infected, the infection can spread to other parts of the body, causing inflammation, which can lead to high blood pressure.