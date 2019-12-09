Good workouts may extend a woman’s life

If you can tackle a tough workout, that may bode well for your longevity, new research suggests

(FOX NEWS) — New research showing that handling a tough workout may be a good sign when it comes to your longevity.

After looking at more than 4,700 women, researchers found that a women’s risk of dying from heart disease, cancer or other causes is much lower if she can engage in vigorous exercise.

The findings showing, the annual rate of death from heart disease was nearly four times higher in women with poor exercise capacity than in those with good exercise capacity.

The annual rate of cancer deaths was twice as high among women with poor exercise capacity than those with good exercise capacity and the annual rate of death from other causes was more than four times higher among those with poor exercise capacity than those with good exercise capacity.

