Good relationship with parents linked to happier adulthood

(FOX NEWS) – Want your child to be a well-adjusted adult, focus on your relationship with them now.

A new study shows that teens who had a positive relationship with their parents turned out to be healthier adults.

Health experts say those safe parental bonds help teens “test out” being an adult and those social interactions and mistakes benefit teens in adulthood.

Teens with better connections at home and at school were found to be sixty-six percent less likely to engage in risky behavior as an adult.

And while teenage years are often the time kids and parents feel disconnected from each other.

The study highlights the importance of working at bettering those relationships.

The complete study results can be found in the journal “Pediatrics.”