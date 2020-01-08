Good deeds reduce pain

New study says kindness and giving back, are good for your health

(FOX NEWS) — Doing good makes you feel good.

Now it’s believed that it may actually be good for your health too.

New research says acts of altruism can relieve physical pain and induce pleasure by signaling the brain to release “feel-good” neurotransmitters, and temporarily deactivating the medial prefrontal cortex.

The researchers studied the impact of being a good samaritan in nearly 300 people and they found that the benefits of altruism extend beyond pain management.

Even small good deeds can still bring feelings of pride and purpose and health experts encourage people to try to do one good deed a day the study was published by the National Academy of Sciences.

More from MyHighPlains.com: